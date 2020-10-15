Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Spikes 1.95%

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has lost 16.15% over last one month compared to 9.84% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 4.24% rise in the SENSEX

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd rose 1.95% today to trade at Rs 182.7. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.9% to quote at 11997.02. The index is down 9.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Petronet LNG Ltd increased 1.66% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 1.64% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 20.41 % over last one year compared to the 5.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2317 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63353 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.45 on 27 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 146 on 24 Mar 2020.

