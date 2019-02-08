Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 48.89% in the September 2018 quarter
Themis Medicare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Themis Medicare gets EU-GMP certificate for 2 sections of Haridwar plant
Gujarat govt puts off Dec 23 forest guard examination
Lawyers' body calls for strike against Guj HC judge's transfer
-
Sales decline 0.20% to Rs 9.81 croreNet profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 22.22% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.20% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.819.83 0 OPM %19.9816.28 -PBDT2.021.56 29 PBT1.731.27 36 NP1.210.99 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU