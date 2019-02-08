Max Ventures and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 224.94 croreNet loss of Max Ventures and Industries reported to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 224.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 210.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales224.94210.03 7 OPM %-0.0211.85 -PBDT-5.6022.49 PL PBT-13.7816.73 PL NP-7.1610.84 PL
