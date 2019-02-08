JUST IN
Inflows In Equity Mutual Funds Drop For Third Month
Business Standard

Max Ventures and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 224.94 crore

Net loss of Max Ventures and Industries reported to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 224.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 210.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales224.94210.03 7 OPM %-0.0211.85 -PBDT-5.6022.49 PL PBT-13.7816.73 PL NP-7.1610.84 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:49 IST

