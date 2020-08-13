Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit declines 64.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.27% to Rs 241.17 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 64.77% to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.27% to Rs 241.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 440.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.241.17440.6810.5417.6731.5582.8923.1674.9417.1748.73

