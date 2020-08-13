Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit declines 64.77% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.27% to Rs 241.17 croreNet profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 64.77% to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.27% to Rs 241.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 440.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales241.17440.68 -45 OPM %10.5417.67 -PBDT31.5582.89 -62 PBT23.1674.94 -69 NP17.1748.73 -65
