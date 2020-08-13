JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

US: Stocks end higher

Automobile And MSMEs Are The Two Growth Engines Of Indian Economy: Gadkari
Business Standard

Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit declines 64.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 45.27% to Rs 241.17 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 64.77% to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.27% to Rs 241.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 440.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales241.17440.68 -45 OPM %10.5417.67 -PBDT31.5582.89 -62 PBT23.1674.94 -69 NP17.1748.73 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU