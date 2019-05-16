Yash Management & Satelite standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 98.24% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Yash Management & Satelite declined 93.75% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.24% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.41% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.39% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.031.70 -98 0.385.75 -93 OPM %-466.67-7.65 --155.26-11.83 - PBDT0.040.24 -83 0.250.75 -67 PBT0.010.21 -95 0.130.68 -81 NP0.020.32 -94 0.140.68 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU