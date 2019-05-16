Yash Management & Satelite standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 98.24% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite declined 93.75% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.24% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.41% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.39% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.031.700.385.75-466.67-7.65-155.26-11.830.040.240.250.750.010.210.130.680.020.320.140.68

