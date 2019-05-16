Yash Management & Satelite standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 98.24% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite declined 93.75% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.24% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.41% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.39% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.031.70 -98 0.385.75 -93 OPM %-466.67-7.65 --155.26-11.83 - PBDT0.040.24 -83 0.250.75 -67 PBT0.010.21 -95 0.130.68 -81 NP0.020.32 -94 0.140.68 -79

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 14:44 IST

