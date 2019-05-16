Central Bank of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2477.41 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income decline 2.76% to Rs 5476.82 crore

Net Loss of Central Bank of India reported to Rs 2477.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2113.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 2.76% to Rs 5476.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5631.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5641.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5104.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 5.81% to Rs 22638.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24035.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income5476.825631.99 -3 22638.5724035.51 -6 OPM %-8.840.68 -23.3429.12 - PBDT-3214.99-3424.07 6 -8170.22-7895.98 -3 PBT-3214.99-3424.07 6 -8170.22-7895.98 -3 NP-2477.41-2113.51 -17 -5641.48-5104.91 -11

