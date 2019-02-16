Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.00 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sakthi Finance standalone net profit declines 13.17% in the December 2018 quarter
Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 61.98 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sakthi Finance standalone net profit declines 5.31% in the September 2018 quarter
Sree Sakthi Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.76% to Rs 105.17 croreNet Loss of Sakthi Sugars reported to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 42.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 105.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales105.1784.30 25 OPM %-35.46-13.62 -PBDT-82.79-43.97 -88 PBT-95.78-57.31 -67 NP-19.00-42.23 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU