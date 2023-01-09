S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.11% to Rs 8.34 croreNet profit of S.M. Gold rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.11% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.3420.91 -60 OPM %3.121.48 -PBDT0.190.09 111 PBT0.190.09 111 NP0.150.09 67
