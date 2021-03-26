JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

IDFC First Bank announces cessation of Govt. Nominee Director

Four drug makers to acquire 20% stake each in ABCD Tech
Business Standard

H.G. Infra Engineering gains on securing order from NHAI

Capital Market 

H.G. Infra Engineering rose 2.45% to Rs 287 after the company was declared as L-1 (lowest) bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project in Andhra Pradesh.

The project involves development of six lane Aluru-Jakkuva section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor on hybrid annuity mode. The total length of of the project is 31.767 Kms. The company bid project cost of Rs 1,060.11 crore. The project completion period is 730 days.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the H.G. Infra Engineering stock has gained 33.05% while the benchmark Sensex has added 2.25% during the same period.

H.G. Infra Engineering is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The main business includes providing engineering-procurement-and-construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertaking civil construction and related infrastructure projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 26 2021. 09:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU