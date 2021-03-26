H.G. Infra Engineering gains on securing order from NHAI

H.G. Infra Engineering rose 2.45% to Rs 287 after the company was declared as L-1 (lowest) bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project in Andhra Pradesh.

The project involves development of six lane Aluru-Jakkuva section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor on hybrid annuity mode. The total length of of the project is 31.767 Kms. The company bid project cost of Rs 1,060.11 crore. The project completion period is 730 days.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the H.G. Infra Engineering stock has gained 33.05% while the benchmark Sensex has added 2.25% during the same period.

H.G. Infra Engineering is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The main business includes providing engineering-procurement-and-construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertaking civil construction and related infrastructure projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)