H. G. Infra gets completion certificate for Rajasthan project

H. G. Infra Engineering announced that it has received completion certificate for an EPC project in Rajasthan awarded under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

The scope of project involves construction of eight lane access controlled expressway starting from road over bridge (RoD) near Baonli- Jhalai road of Delhi- Vadodara green field alignment in the state of Rajasthan. The cost of the project was Rs 880.11 crore.

The completion certificate received from the authority engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into operation with effect from 6 February 2023.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) relating to roads, bridges, flyovers, and infrastructure contract works and related activities.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 30.2% to Rs 130.89 crore on 23.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1184.97 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip was up 0.19% to Rs 776.20 on the BSE.

