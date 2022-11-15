H P Cotton Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.69% to Rs 18.20 croreNet loss of H P Cotton Textile Mills reported to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 45.69% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.2033.51 -46 OPM %-8.9013.49 -PBDT-2.184.23 PL PBT-3.083.52 PL NP-2.232.72 PL
