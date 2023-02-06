JUST IN
Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 43.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 414.70 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 43.13% to Rs 35.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 414.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales414.70397.03 4 OPM %11.469.54 -PBDT60.6643.63 39 PBT44.5830.40 47 NP35.8125.02 43

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:50 IST

