Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 353.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.67% to Rs 2214.24 croreNet profit of Varun Beverages rose 353.31% to Rs 74.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.67% to Rs 2214.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1734.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
For the full year,net profit rose 115.75% to Rs 1497.43 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 694.05 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.30% to Rs 13173.14 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 8823.23 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2214.241734.34 28 13173.148823.23 49 OPM %13.8911.97 -21.1718.75 - PBDT269.26171.13 57 2640.831537.87 72 PBT89.6041.86 114 2023.641006.61 101 NP74.7516.49 353 1497.43694.05 116
