Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 69.83 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 19.51% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 69.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.69.8358.119.297.456.014.524.763.883.432.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)