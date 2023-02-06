Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves waiver of final dividend for promoter holding
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility to consider fund raising options via equity route
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves fund raising up to USD 150 mn
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves conversion of 26.37 lakh partly paid up equity shares
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints director
-
Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 69.83 croreNet profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 19.51% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 69.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales69.8358.11 20 OPM %9.297.45 -PBDT6.014.52 33 PBT4.763.88 23 NP3.432.87 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU