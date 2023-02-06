JUST IN
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 69.83 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 19.51% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 69.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales69.8358.11 20 OPM %9.297.45 -PBDT6.014.52 33 PBT4.763.88 23 NP3.432.87 20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:50 IST

