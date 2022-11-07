Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.63% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Laboratories declined 3.66% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 36.63% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.641.01140.6387.131.040.950.990.910.790.82

