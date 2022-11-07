Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Sigachi Laboratories declined 3.66% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 36.63% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.641.01 -37 OPM %140.6387.13 -PBDT1.040.95 9 PBT0.990.91 9 NP0.790.82 -4

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:55 IST

