H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.65% to Rs 466.88 croreNet Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 46.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 466.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 540.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 217.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 2104.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2198.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales466.88540.66 -14 2104.742198.87 -4 OPM %6.29-7.83 -7.17-0.72 - PBDT67.1713.91 383 277.41106.46 161 PBT21.44-12.87 LP 95.20-1.30 LP NP-46.31-25.36 -83 -217.62-12.05 -1706
