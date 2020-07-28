H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.65% to Rs 466.88 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 46.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 466.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 540.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 217.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 2104.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2198.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

466.88540.662104.742198.876.29-7.837.17-0.7267.1713.91277.41106.4621.44-12.8795.20-1.30-46.31-25.36-217.62-12.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)