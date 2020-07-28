Marvel Vinyls standalone net profit rises 0.82% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
'Loki' series set to debut Sera, Marvel's first trans character
Kevin Feige almost quit Marvel over lack of representation, says Mark Ruffalo
New India release dates for Marvel movies announced
SJ Clarkson to direct Sony's new female-led Marvel movie
Coronavirus: Marvel's Disney Plus shows stop production
-
Sales decline 7.90% to Rs 55.73 croreNet profit of Marvel Vinyls rose 0.82% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 55.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.28% to Rs 3.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 251.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.7360.51 -8 251.05241.86 4 OPM %2.147.83 -4.254.78 - PBDT1.573.27 -52 8.057.87 2 PBT0.492.15 -77 4.064.01 1 NP1.231.22 1 3.822.46 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU