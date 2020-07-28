Marvel Vinyls standalone net profit rises 0.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.90% to Rs 55.73 crore

Net profit of Marvel Vinyls rose 0.82% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 55.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.28% to Rs 3.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 251.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

