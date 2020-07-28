Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 29.86% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 29.86% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.9211.50 -40 OPM %20.8118.26 -PBDT1.612.24 -28 PBT1.301.96 -34 NP1.011.44 -30

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 13:59 IST

