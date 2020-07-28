Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 29.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 29.86% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.9211.5020.8118.261.612.241.301.961.011.44

