Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 29.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 6.92 croreNet profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 29.86% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.9211.50 -40 OPM %20.8118.26 -PBDT1.612.24 -28 PBT1.301.96 -34 NP1.011.44 -30
