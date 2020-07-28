JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Britannia Industries allots 84,000 equity shares under ESOS

H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

H T Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 76.42% to Rs 72.48 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 51.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 142.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.42% to Rs 72.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 307.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.48307.41 -76 OPM %-89.724.76 -PBDT-54.1612.52 PL PBT-81.25-13.12 -519 NP-51.95-142.48 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 14:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU