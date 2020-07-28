H T Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balgopal Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.95 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Grovy India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter
T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 76.42% to Rs 72.48 croreNet Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 51.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 142.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.42% to Rs 72.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 307.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.48307.41 -76 OPM %-89.724.76 -PBDT-54.1612.52 PL PBT-81.25-13.12 -519 NP-51.95-142.48 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU