H T Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.42% to Rs 72.48 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 51.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 142.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.42% to Rs 72.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 307.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.72.48307.41-89.724.76-54.1612.52-81.25-13.12-51.95-142.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)