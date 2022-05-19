Board of Alkyl Amines Chemicals approves change in CFO

-
ALSO READ
Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 45.70% in the December 2021 quarter
Alkyl Amines tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 46 cr
Indo Amines fixes record date for sub-division of equity shares
Nfity hovers below 15,950; IT stocks drop
Responsive Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
At meeting held on 19 May 2022The board of Alkyl Amines Chemicals at its meeting held on 19 May 2022 has appointed Kanchan Shinde as CFO of the company with immediate effect in place of Kirat Patel, who has relinquished the position of CFO with immediate effect.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU