Southern Infosys consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.30% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Southern Infosys declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 68.30% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.294.072.33-0.490.060.060.040.040.050.06

