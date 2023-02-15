Southern Infosys consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.30% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Southern Infosys declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 68.30% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.294.07 -68 OPM %2.33-0.49 -PBDT0.060.06 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.050.06 -17
