Southern Infosys consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.30% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Southern Infosys declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 68.30% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.294.07 -68 OPM %2.33-0.49 -PBDT0.060.06 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.050.06 -17

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

