Happiest Minds Technologies partners with CredQuant

To drive ESG transformation for BFSI customers

Happiest Minds Technologies today announced its partnership with CredQuant, Singapore's leading ESG solution provider for BFSI customers, taking a leap in digitally transforming data, risk and regulatory complexity to empower clients in making sustainable investment decisions.

Happiest Minds' collaboration with CredQuant will help BFSI customers in addressing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Screening, ESG Rating Models, Sustainability Disclosures & Reporting, Impact Reporting and Carbon Footprint (Scope-1/2/3). In addition, the partnership aims to implement, configure & customize the ESG Screener to cloud lending/underwriting/claims managements solution; build customized ESG report of prospective customers to get real-time connectivity to cloud Lending and integration with external & internal systems.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:29 IST

