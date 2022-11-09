Happiest Minds Technologies partners with CredQuant

-
ALSO READ
Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research
Happiest Minds Technologies achieves Select Partners status from Snowflake
Happiest Minds Technologies launches Identity Vigil 2.0
Happiest Minds Technologies expands its Noida facility
Happiest Minds Tech gains on announcing expansion of Noida campus
-
To drive ESG transformation for BFSI customersHappiest Minds Technologies today announced its partnership with CredQuant, Singapore's leading ESG solution provider for BFSI customers, taking a leap in digitally transforming data, risk and regulatory complexity to empower clients in making sustainable investment decisions.
Happiest Minds' collaboration with CredQuant will help BFSI customers in addressing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Screening, ESG Rating Models, Sustainability Disclosures & Reporting, Impact Reporting and Carbon Footprint (Scope-1/2/3). In addition, the partnership aims to implement, configure & customize the ESG Screener to cloud lending/underwriting/claims managements solution; build customized ESG report of prospective customers to get real-time connectivity to cloud Lending and integration with external & internal systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU