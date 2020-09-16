Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.42% to Rs 3.73 croreNet Loss of Harish Textile Engineers reported to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.42% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.7343.45 -91 OPM %-13.9420.48 -PBDT-7.531.18 PL PBT-11.52-2.98 -287 NP-12.48-4.33 -188
