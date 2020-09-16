JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market extends gain for third straight session
Business Standard

Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 91.42% to Rs 3.73 crore

Net Loss of Harish Textile Engineers reported to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.42% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.7343.45 -91 OPM %-13.9420.48 -PBDT-7.531.18 PL PBT-11.52-2.98 -287 NP-12.48-4.33 -188

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 07:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU