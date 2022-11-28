JUST IN
Snowman intimates of IT Dept. inspection at its office and warehouse in Mumbai
Business Standard

Hasti Finance standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Hasti Finance declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.29 3 OPM %10.0017.24 -PBDT0.030.05 -40 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.020.03 -33

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:00 IST

