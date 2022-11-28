Hasti Finance standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Hasti Finance declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.300.2910.0017.240.030.050.030.040.020.03

