Hasti Finance standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hasti Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.13% in the September 2022 quarter
Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 65.63% in the September 2022 quarter
TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 67.13% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Hasti Finance declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.29 3 OPM %10.0017.24 -PBDT0.030.05 -40 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.020.03 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU