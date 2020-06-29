HB Portfolio reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of HB Portfolio reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 222.87% to Rs 6.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.45-0.12 LP 6.071.88 223 OPM %68.28483.33 -60.30-37.23 - PBDT1.01-0.56 LP 3.65-0.69 LP PBT1.13-0.59 LP 3.57-0.77 LP NP1.08-0.35 LP 3.51-0.74 LP
