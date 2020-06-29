B2B Software Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 46.85% to Rs 3.73 croreNet Loss of B2B Software Technologies reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.85% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 355.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 13.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.732.54 47 13.8610.63 30 OPM %-7.24-18.50 -3.17-3.10 - PBDT0.06-0.14 LP 1.260.36 250 PBT0.03-0.17 LP 1.150.24 379 NP-0.05-0.12 58 0.910.20 355
