JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Euro Asia Exports standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 19.02% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

B2B Software Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 46.85% to Rs 3.73 crore

Net Loss of B2B Software Technologies reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.85% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 355.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 13.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.732.54 47 13.8610.63 30 OPM %-7.24-18.50 -3.17-3.10 - PBDT0.06-0.14 LP 1.260.36 250 PBT0.03-0.17 LP 1.150.24 379 NP-0.05-0.12 58 0.910.20 355

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 19:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU