Birlasoft announces global partnership with Google Cloud

The IT solutions company on Monday announced that it has entered in a global partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

The IT company said that it has been focusing on driving the benefits of cloud transformation to its customers through enhanced business integration and expanded business value chain. Birlasoft has been closely working with its customers on their digital transformation journeys across its chosen industry verticals - Manufacturing, Life Sciences, BFSI, and Energy and Utilities.

Leveraging Birlasoft's expertise on Google Cloud's technology offerings will enable customers across various verticals to meet their cloud priorities with speed, the company said.

Birlasoft and Google Cloud have partnered to accelerate cloud-enabled digital transformation strategy for Bestseller India, a part of Denmark based family-owned fashion company BESTSELLER. Birlasoft brings end-to-end cloud adoption capabilities complemented by Google Cloud's engineering capabilities and domain expertise. The partnership will help Bestseller India achieve business continuity, create channelless digital experience and journey for their customers, enhance data analytics capabilities for better marketing, forecasting, and insights, and develop smart customer support.

Roop Singh, chief business officer at Birlasoft, said, "Our endeavor is to raise enterprises to the power of digital and cloud adoption is a crucial step in that transformation journey. This partnership, combined with our deep-rooted industry expertise and proven credentials in developing proprietary cloud solutions and implementation approaches, will help us deliver innovative cloud solutions to our customers to expedite their digital transformation journeys."

Karan Bajwa, vice president, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud, said, "The partnership with Birlasoft holds great potential and complements our GTM plans across India. With Birlasoft's cloud transformation solutions and legacy of providing business transformation services, we hope to drive re-imagined customer experiences that will benefit businesses of all sizes."

The Birla Group company said that as part of this partnership with Google Cloud, Birlasoft will also set up a Google Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE) with 200+ Google Cloud Platform (GCP) specialists. The CoE will focus on building services and solutions in the areas of applications and data platforms migration and modernization, data and AI and advanced analytics, specialty workloads like ERP on Google Cloud, and hybrid cloud strategies.

Birlasoft, part of the CK Birla Group, provides digital and information technology consulting, services, solutions and products for organizations across industries, worldwide.

The company reported a 16.6% rise in net profit to Rs 132.9 crore on a 2.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,101.4 in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Birlasoft were down 2.21% to Rs 323.60 on the BSE.

