Prism Johnson adds over 15% in eight days

Prism Johnson rose 2.13% to Rs 131.80, extending gains for eight day in row.

The stock has added 15.56% in eight sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 114.05 recorded on 18 March 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has added 48.42% while the benchmark Sensex has added 3.85% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 76.454. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 107.54, 96.22 and 75.53, respectively.

Prism Johnson is an integrated building materials company, with a wide range of products from cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles and bathroom products.

The company's consolidated net profit soared to Rs 47.22 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 2.65 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales rose 3.66% to Rs 1,500.66 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

