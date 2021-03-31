Piramal Enterprises unit to acquire 100% stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals

Piramal Enterprises said that its subsidiary, Piramal Pharma (PPL), will acquire 100% stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, an Indian manufacturer of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The acquisition has been done for an upfront consideration of Rs 775 crore and earn-outs linked to achievement of milestones. Consequent to this acquisition, Hemmo Pharma will become a wholly owned subsidiary of PPL.

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle.

As PPS continues to expand and grow its capabilities and position as a leading CDMO, this acquisition marks PPS' foray into the development and manufacturing of peptide APIs, a capability that complements PPS' existing service offering.

Hemmo is one of the few pure-play synthetic peptide API manufacturers in the global marketplace. With the addition of Hemmo's capabilities, PPS will gain access to the growing peptide API market and enhance its ability to offer integrated services to its customers globally.

Hemmo is one of India's largest manufacturers of synthetic peptides with a legacy of more than thirtyeight years in business supplying peptide products and custom peptide synthesis. Hemmo has R&D capabilities and a world-class GMP manufacturing facility that has been inspected and deemed compliant by US, EU, and Asian regulatory agencies. The company has strong expertise in both solution phase and solid phase synthesis of peptides.

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Pharma Solutions, Piramal Pharma, said, "During the past decade, peptide drugs have seen increased use in oncology, treatment of diabetes and obesity. The growth in therapies for rare diseases and orphan drugs has also increased the need for peptides. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide integrated solutions that our customers need and further expands ways in which we can help reduce the burden of disease on patients."

The acquisition agreement is subject to customary regulatory closing conditions.

Piramal Enterprises is one of India's large diversified companies, with presence in financial services and pharmaceuticals.

On a consolidated basis, Piramal Enterprises' net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 799.39 crore on 3.1% decline in net sales at Rs 3,168.61 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

