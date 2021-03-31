Welspun Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 March 2021.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd crashed 6.50% to Rs 110.05 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82471 shares in the past one month.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd lost 6.49% to Rs 3215. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16535 shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 1223.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 118.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58245 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd fell 4.97% to Rs 85.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

