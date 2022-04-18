HCL Technologies Ltd down for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1098.45, down 2.37% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.44% in last one year as compared to a 19.27% rally in NIFTY and a 24.86% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1098.45, down 2.37% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2% on the day, quoting at 17126.35. The Sensex is at 56983.74, down 2.32%.HCL Technologies Ltd has lost around 5.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34354.75, down 4.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1087.5, down 2.84% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 10.44% in last one year as compared to a 19.27% rally in NIFTY and a 24.86% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)