HCL Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 697.15, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% slide in NIFTY and a 14.5% slide in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 697.15, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 11158. The Sensex is at 38037.13, down 0.24%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 25.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 19.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17286, up 2.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 696.4, up 2.57% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 37.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% slide in NIFTY and a 14.5% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 19.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)