UTI Asset Management Company allots 501 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 501 equity shares under ESOS.
Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs. 1,26,96,60,850 (12,69,66,085 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each) to Rs. 1,26,96,65,860 (12,69,66,586 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each).
