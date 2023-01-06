JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex skids 453 pts, Nifty ends below 17,900; IT stocks tumble
Business Standard

UTI Asset Management Company allots 501 equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 501 equity shares under ESOS.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs. 1,26,96,60,850 (12,69,66,085 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each) to Rs. 1,26,96,65,860 (12,69,66,586 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 18:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU