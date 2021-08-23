HCL Technologies signs contract with Munich Re

To modernize and standardize workplace services

HCL Technologies has signed a contract with Munich Re, one of the world's leading reinsurers, to create a next-generation digital workplace for its workforce.

Building on the successes of its strategic digital transformation partnership with Munich Re, HCL will now modernize and standardize workplace services for more than 16,000 employees in 40 countries. HCL will adopt a glocal strategy to support Munich Re's global workforce in multiple languages, including German, Spanish and Mandarin, from near-shore locations. It will also implement a highly personalized service desk solution and leverage the power of automation and self-service capabilities to improve efficiency and enhance employee user experiences.

Munich Re selected HCL as its preferred partner due to the strength of the existing relationship and its proven track record creating a modern digital workplace for other leading German and global organizations. HCL's Fluid Workplace Solution offers Munich Re the flexibility to rapidly modify remote working practices as business needs evolve to mitigate the risks associated with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. In addition, HCL's WorkBlaze solution will provide predictive analytics and AI for IT Operations capabilities, which will help Munich Re proactively enhance user experiences and pave the way toward a self-healing digital workplace.

