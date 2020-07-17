JUST IN
HCL Technologies standalone net profit rises 31.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 8362.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 31.77% to Rs 2360.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1791.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 8362.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6786.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8362.006786.00 23 OPM %41.5737.18 -PBDT3726.002709.00 38 PBT3075.002314.00 33 NP2360.001791.00 32

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 10:33 IST

