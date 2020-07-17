Bharat Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 74.59 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Wire Ropes reported to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 74.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 60.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 44.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 257.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 240.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

74.5962.33257.71240.6416.79-4.7811.237.76-10.94-23.21-60.20-53.03-16.36-28.46-82.00-74.06-12.07-13.38-60.96-44.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)