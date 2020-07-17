Cyient consolidated net profit declines 10.06% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.93% to Rs 991.70 croreNet profit of Cyient declined 10.06% to Rs 81.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 991.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1089.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales991.701089.00 -9 OPM %9.9413.14 -PBDT157.00159.70 -2 PBT108.60115.40 -6 NP81.4090.50 -10
