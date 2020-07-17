Cyient consolidated net profit declines 10.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.93% to Rs 991.70 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 10.06% to Rs 81.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 991.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1089.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.991.701089.009.9413.14157.00159.70108.60115.4081.4090.50

