L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit declines 42.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 1294.70 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services declined 42.52% to Rs 117.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 203.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 1294.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1347.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1294.701347.5015.9020.24208.90320.10159.70277.30117.20203.90

