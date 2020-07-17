L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit declines 42.52% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 1294.70 croreNet profit of L&T Technology Services declined 42.52% to Rs 117.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 203.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 1294.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1347.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1294.701347.50 -4 OPM %15.9020.24 -PBDT208.90320.10 -35 PBT159.70277.30 -42 NP117.20203.90 -43
