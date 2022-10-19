HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 544.72 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 5.73% to Rs 364.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 344.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 544.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 542.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.544.72542.3374.2775.80506.35474.96493.13461.37364.13344.38

