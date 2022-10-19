JUST IN
Board of CG Power approves capex of Rs 230 for increasing capacity of LT motors
HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 544.72 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 5.73% to Rs 364.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 344.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 544.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 542.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales544.72542.33 0 OPM %74.2775.80 -PBDT506.35474.96 7 PBT493.13461.37 7 NP364.13344.38 6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:10 IST

