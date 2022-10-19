JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of CG Power approves capex of Rs 230 for increasing capacity of LT motors
Business Standard

Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 52.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 768.10 crore

Net profit of Syngene International rose 52.92% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 768.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 610.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales768.10610.20 26 OPM %28.1929.07 -PBDT220.20189.10 16 PBT130.00112.90 15 NP102.0066.70 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU