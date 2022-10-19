Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 52.92% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 768.10 croreNet profit of Syngene International rose 52.92% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 768.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 610.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales768.10610.20 26 OPM %28.1929.07 -PBDT220.20189.10 16 PBT130.00112.90 15 NP102.0066.70 53
