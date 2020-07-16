HDFC Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1047.4, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 30.89% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1047.4, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 10662.25. The Sensex is at 36210.34, up 0.44%.HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 6.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21340.75, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

