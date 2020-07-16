Mphasis Ltd spurts 5.11%, up for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 1044.8, up 5.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.65% in last one year as compared to a 8.78% jump in NIFTY and a 7.52% jump in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1044.8, up 5.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 10661.9. The Sensex is at 36271.36, up 0.61%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 24.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16459.8, up 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

