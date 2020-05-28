Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 91.55, up 5.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.58% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% drop in NIFTY and a 26.61% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 91.55, up 5.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has risen around 12.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5896.95, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 461.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 253.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 91.5, up 5.54% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is down 23.58% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% drop in NIFTY and a 26.61% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 37.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)