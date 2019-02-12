Jindal Stainless Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Digjam Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2019.
Jindal Stainless Ltd soared 17.72% to Rs 32.55 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68311 shares in the past one month.
Digjam Ltd spiked 17.46% to Rs 3.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25751 shares in the past one month.
Motor & General Finance Ltd surged 16.28% to Rs 50. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 595 shares in the past one month.
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd spurt 15.11% to Rs 54.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5952 shares in the past one month.
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd gained 13.38% to Rs 45.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1079 shares in the past one month.
