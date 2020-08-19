HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd in demand

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 606.4, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% jump in NIFTY and a 11.13% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 606.4, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 1.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10995.6, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

