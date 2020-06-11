Mahindra Holidays announces commencement of resort /SPA hotels in Finland

Operating under Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India announced that its material subsidiary Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland (HCR) which operates Resorts / SPA hotels in Finland, Sweden and Spain has recommenced its operations in majority of its resorts. Further, the Company has resumed work in few branch offices across India, adhering to the guidelines prescribed by State Government authorities.

The Central Government has issued an Order allowing hotels to operate from 08 June 2020, subject to guidelines from the respective State Governments/ district administration. The Company is evaluating the guidelines issued by various State Governments/ district administration and will commence operations of its Resorts/ Hotels in accordance with the same.

