Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Surges 4.7%

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd gained 4.7% today to trade at Rs 185.05. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.7% to quote at 23696.35. The index is up 10.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Morepen Laboratories Ltd increased 4.36% and Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd added 3.45% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 54.55 % over last one year compared to the 42.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd has lost 0.83% over last one month compared to 10.07% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 3.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 188 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8989 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 194.95 on 23 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 68.5 on 30 Apr 2020.

