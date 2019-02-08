Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.66% to Rs 248.87 croreNet loss of Healthcare Global Enterprises reported to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 248.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 206.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales248.87206.26 21 OPM %10.7112.64 -PBDT14.7021.74 -32 PBT-7.233.50 PL NP-6.203.19 PL
