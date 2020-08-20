JUST IN
Healthcare Global Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.85% to Rs 121.39 crore

Net Loss of Healthcare Global Enterprises reported to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.85% to Rs 121.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 170.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales121.39170.61 -29 OPM %10.7917.96 -PBDT-6.4814.31 PL PBT-28.33-3.41 -731 NP-18.73-2.01 -832

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
