Healthcare shares edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 100.96 points or 0.43% at 23408.71 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 5.65%), FDC Ltd (up 3.72%),Hikal Ltd (up 2.45%),Granules India Ltd (up 2.32%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 2.02%), Shalby Ltd (up 2.01%), Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 1.8%), Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 1.8%), and Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 1.79%).

On the other hand, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 2.74%), Tarsons Products Ltd (down 2.24%), and Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 1.65%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 140.47 or 0.24% at 59579.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.7 points or 0.17% at 17786.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 70.15 points or 0.24% at 29512.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.14 points or 0.35% at 9160.59.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 938 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

